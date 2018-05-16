Northeast Tech students head for national competition

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Photo submitted Summer Warren of Kansas, Okla., competed in and won the SkillsUSA Oklahoma state competition for industrial motor controls, and she is now advancing to nationals in June. Warren is one of 10 students from the Kansas Campus who are competing in the national competition for one of three CareerTech Student Organizations: SkillsUSA, Business Professionals of America (BPA) and the HOSA Future Healthcare Professionals.
KANSAS, Okla. -- Thousands of students from across the nation have been competing in state-wide contests as part of their chosen CareerTech Student Organization, and 10 students from the Northeast Tech Kansas Campus will represent Oklahoma at the national competitions during May and June.

