Northeast Tech students head for national competition
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
KANSAS, Okla. -- Thousands of students from across the nation have been competing in state-wide contests as part of their chosen CareerTech Student Organization, and 10 students from the Northeast Tech Kansas Campus will represent Oklahoma at the national competitions during May and June.
