SSRH Health Fair

By Photos courtesy of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

More than 30 vendors from Arkansas and Oklahoma took part in the health expo.
More than 650 people from Arkansas and Oklahoma attended the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital's Healthy Community Fair held on the hospital campus on May 5.

