Seniors finish great run

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Megan Hutto was presented with the 6A state championship MVP plaque last Friday after Siloam Springs defeated Benton 1-0 for its fifth-straight state title. Hutto also earned MVP honors as a freshman in 2014.

The final numbers tell the story on the senior class of the 2018 Siloam Springs girls soccer team.