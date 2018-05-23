Seniors finish great run
Group amassed 73 wins, four state titles in four years
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The final numbers tell the story on the senior class of the 2018 Siloam Springs girls soccer team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.