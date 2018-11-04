Volleyball picks up sweep at Langston
Sunday, November 4, 2018
LANGSTON, Okla. -- A balanced offensive attack and efficient hitting led the John Brown University volleyball team to a quick sweep (25-16, 25-13, 25-18) of Langston (Okla.) on Friday night inside the C.F. Gayles Fieldhouse.
