Women advance in SAC tourney

By JBU Sports Information

Sunday, November 4, 2018

Print item

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown University women's soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference women's soccer tournament.
Zoom

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown University women's soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference women's soccer tournament.

Senior Aspen Carpenter scored a goal and added a pair of helpers, all in the first half, and the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team took advantage of set plays to advance to the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night with a 5-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.