Women advance in SAC tourney

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information The John Brown University women's soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal Friday against Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference women's soccer tournament.

Senior Aspen Carpenter scored a goal and added a pair of helpers, all in the first half, and the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team took advantage of set plays to advance to the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night with a 5-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field.