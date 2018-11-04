Women advance in SAC tourney
Sunday, November 4, 2018
Senior Aspen Carpenter scored a goal and added a pair of helpers, all in the first half, and the No. 24 John Brown University women's soccer team took advantage of set plays to advance to the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals on Friday night with a 5-0 win over Central Christian (Kan.) at Alumni Field.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.