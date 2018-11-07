Adam Bracks named CEO
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Adam Bracks, PT, MBA, has accepted the position of CEO for Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, effective Nov. 26, according to Denten Park, market chief executive officer for Northwest Health. Bracks comes to the five-hospital network from AllianceHealth Seminole in Seminole, Okla., where he has served as CEO since 2016.
