Men's soccer defeats SCU in opening round

BETHANY, Okla. -- Despite allowing a goal in the third minute, the sixth-seeded John Brown University men's soccer team clamped down defensively and received a pair of goals from senior Conner Haney to upset third-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) for the second time this season, 2-1, in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday at Cagle Family Field.

