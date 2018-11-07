Shimer recognized for exemplary efforts

Photo submitted After receiving the award, Chris Shimer, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, takes a photo with different representatives of other Boys and Girls Clubs in the organization's southwest region. Pictured (from left) are Misti Potter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Austin, Texas, area; Jon Charles, Retired CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas; Chris Shimer - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County; Carlos Martinez - Director of Operations from the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club; Gerald Gathright - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen; Ashley Bright - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming.
Chris Shimer, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, has joined an elite group after being chosen as this year's recipient of an award that is meant to recognize extraordinary service to the organization.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.