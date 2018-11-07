Shimer recognized for exemplary efforts

Photo submitted After receiving the award, Chris Shimer, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County, takes a photo with different representatives of other Boys and Girls Clubs in the organization's southwest region. Pictured (from left) are Misti Potter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Austin, Texas, area; Jon Charles, Retired CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas; Chris Shimer - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County; Carlos Martinez - Director of Operations from the Wichita Falls Boys and Girls Club; Gerald Gathright - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen; Ashley Bright - CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming.