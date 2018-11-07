Women's soccer advances to SAC finals
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Junior Kristen Howell netted a pair of second-half goals just four minutes apart, and the No. 24 and fourth-seeded John Brown University women's soccer team avenged their earlier loss in the regular season with a 3-1 win over No. 21 and top-seeded Texas Wesleyan on Monday evening at Martin Field in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
