Photo submitted John Brown sophomore Elias McCloud, middle, battles a pair of Science and Arts (Okla.) defenders Bjarne Deraeve, left, and Hugo Medrano, right, for possession of the ball during Tuesday's Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal match in Chickasha, Okla. The Drovers won the match 4-1 to end JBU's season.

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- Despite an early lead, the John Brown men's soccer team fell 4-1 on Tuesday evening to No. 21 Science and Arts (Okla.) at Drover Pitch in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals, ending the Golden Eagles' season.

The Golden Eagles (9-8-1) are 2-12-0 all-time at Drover Pitch and have lost nine consecutive in Chickasha.

JBU senior Conner Haney scored his team-leading ninth of the season in the sixth minute, from freshman Micah Herrmann, but the Golden Eagles struggled to manufacture much offense after taking the early lead.

USAO's Jack Bancroft launched a 30-yard free kick past senior Britt Wisener in the 26th minute and took the lead for good seven minutes later when Damilola Olusesi made the visitors pay for a turnover by notching his second goal of the season.

As the game wore on and the Golden Eagles were pushing for any offense, the Drovers (14-3-2) scored two goals in the final five-minute span. Connor Fay deposited his third of the year while Telmo Lertxundi added his sixth of the year to put the match well out of reach.

The final shot tally had the hosts out-shooting John Brown by an 18-3 margin.

Senior Britt Wisener made six saves on 10 opportunities. Daniel Merkel allowed one goal but stopped the other two JBU attempts on frame.

Sports on 11/11/2018