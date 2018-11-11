The Siloam Springs boys basketball team went on a 20-0 run in the third quarter to take control of a 55-41 victory against Huntsville in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game held Thursday night inside Panther Activity Center.

The games were played with running clock eight-minute quarters and shortened breaks between quarters and halftime.

The Panthers trailed the Eagles 23-21 at halftime and Huntsville's Kyle Garrison scored the opening basket of the third quarter for a 25-21 lead.

Siloam Springs junior Drew Vachon answered with a 3-pointer to start the Panthers' run. Sophomore Landon Ward followed with back-to-back baskets to put Siloam Springs in front 28-25 and Murphy Perkins converted a three-point play.

A basket inside from Jacob Wakefield made it 33-25, and Karson Clement scored in transition for a 10-point lead.

Wakefield scored inside again and Vachon had back-to-back buckets as the Panthers completed their run and led 41-25.

The Panthers' lead reached as high as 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Vachon led Siloam Springs with 16 points, while Ward had 13, Perkins nine, Wakefield eight, Clement seven, and Dyson Bagsby two.

Beau Whelchel and Marpin Bokbwij each scored 12 points to lead Huntsville.

Girls

Huntsville 39, Siloam Springs 27

Huntsville took advantage of Siloam Springs' turnovers to turn an 8-7 lead into a 14-7 advantage after the first quarter.

The Lady Eagles remained in control from there, leading 24-13 at halftime and 31-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Chloe Price led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Jadyn Still had six on a pair of 3-pointers. Sydney Moorman added four points for Siloam Springs, while Jael Harried had three and Turtle Shreve, Emery Brown and Mia Hevener each with two.

Kara Drewy led a balanced Huntsville scoring effort with nine points, while Dezeray Sulffridge scored eight, Josie Sisk and Madisyn Thomas each with six, Kendra Poor and Paige Bennett each with four and Tara Vanderpool with two.

Up next

The Siloam Springs teams return to action on Friday when they host Providence Academy in the season openers at Panther Activity Center. The girls game is at 6 p.m., followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.

