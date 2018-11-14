Ronald Eugene Keesling

Ronald Eugene Keesling, 81, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 9, 2018, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in Sheridan, Ind., to Kenneth Gray Keesling and Edith Fern Whicker Keesling. He married Carol Jean Hopper on June 20, 1980. He worked as a sales manager in the welding and gas industry before his retirement. He was a member of the Gentry Church of Christ, where he enjoyed singing and occasionally leading the song worship on Wednesday nights. He was an avid reader, enjoyed woodworking, loved cooking and was a member of the coffee group at the Siloam Springs McDonald's every morning. He served with honor in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Eugene Keesling Jr.

He is survived by his wife; four daughters, Lori Engel of Irving, Texas, Shari Gail Benson of Bakersfield, Calif., Kendi Guy of Bakersfield, and Karen "Suzie" Kley of Decatur, Ark.; a son, Kevin Doud of Bella Vista, Ark; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

