Anthony Ford, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested in connection with stabbing another man on Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The alleged incident took place just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday at 820 W. Twin Springs St., the location officers were dispatched to after receiving a report of a possible stabbing, the press release states. Upon arrival, officers said the alleged victim had left the scene using a personal vehicle and transported himself to the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

The victim is undergoing treatment for his injuries and while the severity of his injuries are unknown as of presstime, they are not believed to be life threatening, the press release states. The suspect in custody was arrested in connection with 2nd degree battery, a class D felony.

As of presstime the investigation remained open.

The police department believes this was an isolated incident between individuals who know each other and that it does not present a danger to the community, the press release states.

General News on 11/14/2018