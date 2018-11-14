Photo submitted Simmons Foods recently made a generous contribution of $15,000 to the mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siloam Springs. The company has committed to a three-year pledge of $5,000 per year totaling a $15,000 investment in the organization. Pictured, from left, are Mark Simmons, chairman of Simmons Foods; Amy Gober, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Northwest Arkansas; Brooke Fowler, Big of the Year for Siloam Springs; and Tiffany Hansen, Siloam Springs program manager.

Simmons Foods recently made a generous contribution to the mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siloam Springs.

The company committed to a three-year pledge of $5,000 per year totaling a $15,000 investment in the organization, according to a press release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Simmons," said Amy Gober, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas. "Thanks to their donation, we will be able to establish continued stability in Siloam Springs and serve more kids in need of role models and healthy relationships."

Big Brothers Big Sisters Siloam Springs served more than 60 youth in 2018, the release states.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the oldest and largest youth mentoring organization in the United States and believes in building a strong one-to-one and professionally supported mentoring relationship to serve as a foundation for transformative impact and life skills learning.

