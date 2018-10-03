Gentry man accused of biting and fleeing officers on Monday
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Jose Arroyo Sandoval, 34, of Gentry, was arrested on Monday in connection with fleeing from police and assaulting officers -- including biting one officer multiple times, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.
