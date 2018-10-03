JBU volleyball wins third straight match
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
The John Brown University volleyball team secured its 16th consecutive win inside Bill George Arena and nabbed its third-straight overall victory with a sweep (25-14, 25-18, 25-22) over Langston (Okla.) in the Lions' first visit as a conference opponent on Saturday afternoon.
