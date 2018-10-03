JBU volleyball wins third straight match

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown's blockers Megan Beck and Lindsey Davis attempt to block Langston's Brittani Bailey during Saturday's match at Bill George Arena. JBU swept Langston 3-0.

The John Brown University volleyball team secured its 16th consecutive win inside Bill George Arena and nabbed its third-straight overall victory with a sweep (25-14, 25-18, 25-22) over Langston (Okla.) in the Lions' first visit as a conference opponent on Saturday afternoon.