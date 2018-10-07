Bulldogs celebrate milestone

Greenwood gives Jones win No. 300

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, October 7, 2018

Print item

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior wide receiver Primo Agbehi hauls in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Landon Ellis as Greenwood's Dawson James defends on the play during Friday's game at Panther Stadium. Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs 42-7.
Zoom

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior wide receiver Primo Agbehi hauls in a 53-yard touchdown pass from Landon Ellis as Greenwood's Dawson James defends on the play during Friday's game at Panther Stadium. Greenwood defeated Siloam Springs 42-7.

Greenwood coach Rick Jones has never had a Gatorade bath during the middle of the season, but that all changed Friday night.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.