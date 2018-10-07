JBU dedicates Peer-Andrus Studio

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Charles Peer, left, and Dave Andrus, unveiled their artwork during a dedication ceremony for John Brown University's Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn on Thursday. The 16,800-square-foot facility opened in August and provides studio and project space for art and engineering students. Instead of hanging plaques dedicating the building to Peer and Andrus, the university purchased pieces of their artwork to hang in the entrance of the building, said university president Chip Pollard, pictured center.
John Brown University dedicated the Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn during a ceremony on Thursday evening.
