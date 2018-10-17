Fundraiser celebrates The Garden's accomplishments

Hunter McFerrin/Herald Leader Patty Arnett, Founding Director of the Garden Board, gives a brief address to the audience that were treated to dinner and live music from Code Shirley, a band based in Stillwater, Okla.

The Garden in Siloam Springs held its annual fundraiser Saturday night, where members of the organization and a variety of residents and volunteers convened to celebrate the organization's ongoing effort to help fight food insecurity in the community.