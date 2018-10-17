JBU Holds Public Forum on Intersection of Religion and Politics Historian John Fea and Writer Jonathan Leeman to Lead Discussion
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
John Brown University welcomes John Fea, historian and author, and Jonathan Leeman, writer and editor for 9Marks, for a conversation at "Reimagining Faith and Public Life" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Simmons Great Hall. The guest speakers will discuss their perspectives on what it means to integrate faith in light of the ever-changing political sphere.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.