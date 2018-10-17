JBU Holds Public Forum on Intersection of Religion and Politics Historian John Fea and Writer Jonathan Leeman to Lead Discussion

John Brown University welcomes John Fea, historian and author, and Jonathan Leeman, writer and editor for 9Marks, for a conversation at "Reimagining Faith and Public Life" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Simmons Great Hall. The guest speakers will discuss their perspectives on what it means to integrate faith in light of the ever-changing political sphere.

