BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior keeper Britt Wisener collected a career-high 10 saves and senior Ryan Williams launched a go-ahead strike in the 74th minute as the John Brown University men's soccer team upset No. 18 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon at Cagle Family Field.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.