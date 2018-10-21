Golden Eagles spring upset of No. 18 Southwestern Christian
n Ryan Williams’ second half goal proved to be the game winner.
Sunday, October 21, 2018
BETHANY, Okla. -- Senior keeper Britt Wisener collected a career-high 10 saves and senior Ryan Williams launched a go-ahead strike in the 74th minute as the John Brown University men's soccer team upset No. 18 Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday afternoon at Cagle Family Field.
