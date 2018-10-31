100th birthday of Dr. Billy Graham
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Dr. Billy Graham, who was a major spiritual leader in America and throughout the world for six decades, passed away on Feb. 21 at the age of 99.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.