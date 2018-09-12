Golden Eagles upset No. 2 William Carey
n It’s the highest ranked team the JBU women have defeated in progam history.
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- It took more than 90 minutes of play, but sophomore Sienna Nealon recorded her second game-winner in as many games, and the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team came from behind to upset No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) by a 2-1 score in overtime on Saturday evening at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.
