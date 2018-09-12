Photo submitted John Brown University women's soccer players Natalie Aycock, Sienna Nealon and Aspen Carpenter celebrate after Nealon scored the game winning penalty kick last Saturday against William Carey (Miss.) in Orange Beach, Ala.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. -- It took more than 90 minutes of play, but sophomore Sienna Nealon recorded her second game-winner in as many games, and the No. 17 John Brown University women's soccer team came from behind to upset No. 2 William Carey (Miss.) by a 2-1 score in overtime on Saturday evening at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.