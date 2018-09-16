Fallout from threat closes Kansas Schools
School officials closed school on Friday because of declining attendence.
Sunday, September 16, 2018
KANSAS, Okla. -- A Delaware County school has decided not to hold classes on Friday due to declining attendance after social media reported a school shooting was planned on Friday.
