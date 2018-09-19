Pickin' Time planned for Sept. 27-29
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
The eighth annual Pickin' Time on 59 -- a 26-mile-long yard sale stretching along Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs -- is planned for Sept. 27 through 29.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.