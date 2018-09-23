Mount Olive rezoning proposal moves forward
Sunday, September 23, 2018
The city board voted on Tuesday night to allow a controversial proposal to rezone a property located at 817 N. Mount Olive St. to move onto its third and final reading during their next meeting on Oct. 2.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.