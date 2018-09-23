Tour showcases results of streambank restoration project

In the two years before the project was completed, the landowner lost about 50 feet of property to erosion.

By Hunter McFerrin Staff Writer n hmcferrin@nwadg.com

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Hunter McFerrin/Siloam Sunday Participants in the tour got to see the results of the restoration project firsthand on Thursday afternoon. Sandi Formica, a co-founder and executive director of Watershed Conservation Resource Center (WCRC), explained what the process entailed and ways in which the project will ultimately be a success for years to come.
Nature conservationists, students, industry representatives and local residents convened at Gibbs Ranch on Thursday to see the results of a streambank restoration project that managed to save approximately 2,500 feet of the Osage Creek from erosion that has resulted from flooding events.

