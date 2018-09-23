Tour showcases results of streambank restoration project
In the two years before the project was completed, the landowner lost about 50 feet of property to erosion.
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Nature conservationists, students, industry representatives and local residents convened at Gibbs Ranch on Thursday to see the results of a streambank restoration project that managed to save approximately 2,500 feet of the Osage Creek from erosion that has resulted from flooding events.
