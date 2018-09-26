Community driven
OCLE roasts and toasts Tim and Brenda McCord
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Tim and Brenda McCord will be roasted and toasted by their friends and family members at the Outstanding Civic Leadership Event at the Brick Ballroom on Thursday.
