Leaders learn benefits of in-home preschool
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Local and state leaders toured Bright Beginnings preschool program on Sept. 17 as part of "Leaders Learning with the Littlest," week organized by Arkansas Early Childhood Association (AECA) and Arkansas Advocates.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.