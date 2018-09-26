Leaders learn benefits of in-home preschool

Photo submitted State Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), left, and Kelly Linck, chief of legislative and governmental affairs for the Arkansas Department of Human Services, left, visited with Debbie Mays, director of Bright Beginnings in-home preschool during an open house on Sept. 17 for Leaders Learning with the Littlest week.

Local and state leaders toured Bright Beginnings preschool program on Sept. 17 as part of "Leaders Learning with the Littlest," week organized by Arkansas Early Childhood Association (AECA) and Arkansas Advocates.