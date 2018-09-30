School board approves 2018-2019 budget
Sunday, September 30, 2018
School board members approved a $39.07 million preliminary budget for the 2018-2019 school year during a special meeting on Monday afternoon.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.