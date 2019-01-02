50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Benton County had a "singin' sheriff" and deputy! Lee Owens and Jack Saxon had just recorded on the Log Cabin label.

Owens wrote words and music for one side and Saxon wrote words and music for the other (of the 45 rpm record).

"When This War is Over," Lee's song and "Once a Happy Man," Jack's song were on sale at Music Mart and Dixie News in Siloam Springs.

Both men had been singing and writing songs for years, but this was their first recording.

Rogers Radio Station, KAMA, played this music on their Country and Western music program.

Sheriff Owens and Deputy Saxon were in the city visiting friends and attending to business. They gave the Herald and Democrat four autographed records of the new songs which were very much appreciated.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

With 1989's arrival, Arkansas citizens who renewed their driver's license or obtained a driver's license for the first time were required to use their Social Security number as their driver's license number.

The change was mandated by Act 274 of 1987.

Drivers were required to verify their Social Security number by presenting one of the following documents upon application:

• Original Social Security card issued by the Social Security Administration, or;

• Duplicate Social Security card issued by the Social Security Administration, or:

• Letter or statement from the Social Security Administration which identified the applicant and the Social Security number which had been assigned to him.

• A copy of an Arkansas or federal tax return.

• A copy of a Form W-2.

• A copy of a Form 1099.

• A copy of a payroll stub showing Social Security number.

• Current military identification.

• A copy of a bank statement showing Social Security number.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Madison Spence of Siloam Springs competed in the 17th annual Santa Meet held at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. Spence took first place on the floor and bars exercise and third on the beam and vault. She placed first in the all-around division with a score of 34.9. Spence was a sixth-grade student at Siloam Springs Middle School and was on the honor roll.

Community on 01/02/2019