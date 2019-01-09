50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Army Captain Vernon C. Ewing II, 28, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon C. Ewing of Siloam Springs, received the Army Commendation medal during ceremonies Dec. 3 near here.

Presenting the award was Colonel William S. McKean, post commander of Ft. McClellan.

Capt. Ewing received the award for meritorious service during his last assignment as a chemical instructor and chemical laboratory officer for the U.S. Army Chemical Center and School, Ft. McClellan, Ala., from Feb. 1966 to Sept. 1968.

The captain, a student at the U.S. Army School and Training Center, Ft. McClellan, entered the Army in October 1961.

30 years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

The Bynums were back in the furniture business.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bynum in a joint announcement with C. Glenn Barber, Linkway Furniture Stores president, announced they had purchased the Siloam Springs Linkway store.

The sale price was not disclosed by either the Bynums or C. Glenn Barber, Linkway president, but the deal became effective Dec. 31, and the family took over the operation of the store Jan. 3.

The Bynums had formerly operated Bynum's Home Furnishings at the same location on Ark. Highway 68 east.

"We're tickled to be back," said Paul Bynum. "We're back and we're here to stay."

"We made a mistake in selling it and realized it," he said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

Jacob and Jaqueta Mouse weren't trying to have any children. They didn't think they could.

"Three different doctors told him he couldn't have kids," Jaqueta said of her husband of nearly two years.

Then Dallas came. Dallas Alexander Mouse, born 5 pounds, 11 ounces, 17 inches tall. A New Year's baby. Born at 5:56 a.m., he was the New Year's baby in Benton County and Siloam Springs. The timing of his birth was only part of the reason it seemed that Dallas Alexander was destined for the limelight. He was already smiling when the cameras came out.

Dallas was not supposed to be born on New Year's Day. He was due Jan. 17 and doctors told Jaqueta they wanted to induce labor Jan. 9. The 21-year-old was at Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital by 9 a.m. Dec. 31 to give birth to her first child.

"This is our first and last," Jacob said.

Jaqueta's pregnancy was labeled high risk, Jacob said.

