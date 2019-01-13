Janet Fay Myers

Janet Fay Myers, 75, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Jan. 7, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Rogers, Ark.

She was born Jan. 15, 1943, to Leon and Jennie Myers. She was a bookkeeper for several businesses with the last being Walmart.

She was preceded in death by a brother and her twin brother.

She is survived by a son, Mark Myers and wife Paula of Bella Vista; two grandsons; a brother, Kenneth Myers of Missouri; and a sister, Katherine Pritchett of Hacienda Heights, Calif.

A private service will be held at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

