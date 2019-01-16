Photo courtesy of John Brown University John Brown senior Baily Cameron is now the Golden Eagles women's basketball program's all-time leading scorer with 1,795 points.

Baily Cameron didn't come to John Brown to break records.

But that's exactly what the former Siloam Springs standout has done in her four years with the Golden Eagles women's basketball team.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Wayland Baptist^8-0^14-2 Oklahoma City^7-1^14-2 John Brown^7-2^11-5 Texas Wesleyan^6-3^8-9 SW Assemblies of God^5-4^11-6 Mid-America Christian^4-4^10-4 Panhandle State^4-4^8-6 Science and Arts^3-5^8-8 Southwestern Christian^3-5^6-8 Langston^2-6^7-9 Central Christian^1-7^2-13 Bacone^0-9^0-12 Last week January 10 John Brown 69, Science and Arts 48 Wayland Baptist 70, Oklahoma City 63 Southwestern Assemblies of God 76, Langston 60 Southwestern Christian 62, Panhandle State 61 Mid-America Christian 124, Bacone 48 Texas Wesleyan 80, Central Christian 49 January 12 John Brown 86, Mid-America Christian 71 Oklahoma City 80, Panhandle State 51 Southwestern Assemblies of God 115, Central Christian 84 Wayland Baptist 113, Soutwestern Christian 53 Science and Arts 80, Bacone 25 Texas Wesleyan 77, Langston 48 This week Tuesday’s games Panhandle State at Wayland Baptist (n) Langston at Central Christian (n) Thursday’s games John Brown at Panhandle State Southwestern Christian at Southwestern Assemblies of God Oklahoma City at Texas Wesleyan Mid-America Christian at Langston Science and Arts at Central Christian Bacone at Wayland Baptist Saturday’s games John Brown at Wayland Baptist Southwestern Assemblies of God at Oklahoma City Bacone at Panhandle State Mid-America Christian at Central Christian Langston at Science and Arts Texas Wesleyan at Southwestern Christian

Cameron became the Golden Eagles' all-time leading scorer in an 86-71 win over Mid-America Christian on Saturday at Bill George Arena.

Cameron scored 16 points to give her a four-year total of 1,795 points, surpassing another former Siloam Springs standout Kendra McCormick Knoner, who had 1,793 points from 2002 to 2006.

Cameron's scoring record should only increase with several more games to go this season. She's already set the field goal record at JBU and could have several more accolades before her career is over.

"It's kind of crazy," Cameron said after Saturday's game. "I never thought I would ever beat a record. I just thought I would come in and contribute and be a normal player. I've had some pretty great teammates along the way to help me get here. It's been fun. It hasn't really sunk in yet."

Cameron has a school record 701 field goals made and could set the mark in field goal percentage and rebounds. It's not something she's going to give much thought to as she plays out the rest of her senior year.

"Really it's just about enjoying it," Cameron said. "As far as the records go, I haven't really thought much of it. I've kind of accepted that if it's going to happen, it will happen. But if it doesn't, then it doesn't. Just keep working and see what happens."

John Brown will formally recognize Cameron and Knoner on Saturday, Jan. 26, during halftime of the men's basketball game against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) at Bill George Arena.

"I'm very fortunate," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist, who also coached Knoner. "Not many coaches can say I've coached two players that have broke the school scoring record. Baily's had a great career -- very proud of her and the four years she's put in. I can say this about both of them (Cameron and Knoner), but Baily, she's not a selfish player at all, and for her to do this, boy that's just huge and I'm very proud of her."

Cameron set the record with 1 minute, 42 seconds left in the third quarter of Saturday's blowout win against the Evangels.

Needing 14 points to tie Knoner, Cameron scored 11 in the first half as JBU raced out to a 52-32 halftime lead.

Cameron's bucket inside with 5:06 remaining gave JBU a 64-40 lead. JBU then went five possessions without scoring before Cameron set the mark.

She hit a 3-pointer between the top of the key and the near wing to set the record and give the Golden Eagles a 67-44 advantage.

Cameron hit the mark with several of her family members in attendance.

"It was special for it to be here and be in front of her parents," Soderquist said. "The basketball gods were helping us on that one."

Soderquist gave Cameron the game ball from Saturday.

"I told her in there (the locker room), 'We're not done with you yet,'" he said. "Great career."

Mid-America Christian coach Hannah Moeller said Cameron is a versatile player, which makes her tough to guard.

"(Cameron) can do a little bit of everything," Moeller said. "She can play on the perimeter. She can post up on the blocks. I think what separates Baily from everybody else is her basketball I.Q. She knows when to slip. She knows when to seal. She knows when to pack and it's made her an incredible player."

Not lost in Cameron's milestone is the big win for the Golden Eagles (11-5, 7-2), who picked up their fourth straight victory since returning from Christmas break.

JBU scored 30 points in the first quarter and hit 11 of 19 from behind the 3-point line in the first half to take a 20-point halftime lead.

"I thought as much as we scored -- 52 points in the first half -- I really thought it was our defense," Soderquist said, "because this is a high scoring team. I thought we played really good defense in the first half. Then of course it really helped that we scored."

That lead reached as many as 28 points in the fourth quarter before a late Mid-America Christian run trimmed it down to 14 in the fourth quarter.

"I thought we got passive there defensively in the fourth," Soderquist said. "They were not giving up. You've got to give them credit. They were not giving up. ... All in all it was a good game. It was good to see the four quarters in double digits. We haven't had that in a while."

JBU finished the game hitting 29 of 57 shots from the field, including 17 of 33 from behind the 3-point line.

Senior Karina Chandra led with 17 points, while Cameron had 16 points and six rebounds and sophomore guard Taylor Fergen contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Shaylan Coleman led MACU with 20 points, while Alexis Shannon had 14 points and seven rebounds.

JBU is scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Panhandle State (Okla.) before heading to Texas on Saturday to face Wayland Baptist, a national semifinalist last year and the current first place in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

"Panhandle is a much better team than they were last year," Soderquist said. "That will be a hard road game, and then of course going to the number one team in the conference Wayland, Alesha (Ellis) has got them playing very well this year."

John Brown 86, Mid-America Christian 71

Mid-America Christian^20^12^14^25^--^71

John Brown^30^22^18^16^--^86

Mid-America Christian (10-4, 4-4): Coleman 20, Shannon 14, Coffman 9, Ozoani 7, Price 6, Wilson 4, Gregory 3, Denton 3, Fairley 3, Wycoff 2.

John Brown (11-5, 7-2): Chandra 17, Cameron 16, Fergen 16, Martin 11, Teague 7, Lawson 7, Matamala 5, Nelson 4, Williams 3.

