Four local students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2018 semester, according to a press release from the college.

Students on the list are:

• Yochabel Romero Perales, a senior elementary education major from Gentry

• Sidney Avery, a senior Bible and family ministry major from Siloam Springs

• Creed Chambliss, a sophomore nursing major from Siloam Springs

• P.J. Derwin, a senior middle level science and social science education major from Siloam Springs

The dean's list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy. It is the largest private university in the state.

General News on 01/16/2019