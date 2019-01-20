After setting a new career program scoring record, the Sooner Athletic Conference honored senior Baily Cameron with Player of the Week the conference offices announced on Monday, Jan. 14.

Honored for the first time this season and the seventh time in her career, the Siloam Springs native averaged 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals a contest during the week of Jan. 7-13. She converted at a 51.7 percent pace from the floor and 57.1 percent from three-point range (8-for-14) in two John Brown wins against Science and Arts (Jan. 10) and Mid-America Christian (Jan. 12).

"Very happy for Baily," head coach Jeff Soderquist said. "She had a big week. Not only did she have a great week of basketball, but to also add on top of that becoming the program's all-time leading scorer -- that is very special."

In a 69-48 win over Science and Arts (Okla.), Cameron notched her fifth double-double of the season with a season-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds and four steals on Thursday in Chickasha, also dropping 4 of 8 from long range. She then followed up with a 16-point, six-rebound performance while shooting 4-of-6 from beyond the arc Saturday in an 86-71 win over Mid-America Christian (Okla.) in Siloam Springs, Ark. In the win over MACU, Cameron scored her 1,795th point, surpassing Kendra (McCormick) Knoner, who tallied 1,793 for the Golden Eagles from 2002-06.

