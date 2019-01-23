Cheryl Goodman/Special to the Herald-Leader Alaina Stroud, Jeremy Kelly and Laura Klenda performed in the, "It's a Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play," dinner theater at 28 Springs in December. The sold-out theater production served as the inaugural event and fundraiser for the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts. The SSCA, founded in August, has set the goal of becoming a self-sufficient entity that utilizes the arts to encourage cultural awareness that inspires the community, according to the organization's website, www.ssartcenter.org.

Siloam Springs Center for the Arts is providing a place for people of all ages who have a passion for the arts to express themselves, learn and experience culture locally.

The organization, founded in August, has already hosted two dinner theater performances and has organized a full schedule of events for the next six months, according to president Shawn Hunter. The seven-member board hopes to utilize the arts to encourage cultural awareness in a way that inspires the community -- whether it be fine art, theater, music or photography as well as more nontraditional forms of art such as beer brewing.

Upcoming events January/February — A student photo essay contest in cooperation with the Siloam Springs Public Library. February — A SSCA Information Session will be a casual gathering to let the community know what the art center is doing and how they can help. March 14 — An art walk hosted by LaKay Dailey in cooperation with Main Street Siloam Springs. March 14 — A delightful theatrical showing will top off the Girls Night Out event. April 5 — The Sager Creek Players has been invited to participate in Main Street Siloam Springs’ fundraising event, “The Main Event.” Contact Main Street Siloam Springs for ticket information at mainstreetsiloam.org. April 19, 20, and 26,27 — Board member Luke Church is producing a unique theater experience for attendees that will showcase local film and acting talents. May 11 — Home Brewer & Pairing Showcase at Ivory Bill Brewing. Awards will be given for brewer critic’s choice, people’s choice, fellow brewer’s choice and best food pairing. Monthly — The SSCA hosts a music circle on the first, third and fifth Sundays of the month at Creekside Taproom in Siloam Springs. The music circle is an eclectic and casual gathering for those who play, sing or enjoy music. For more details and entry information, visit the Siloam Springs Center for the Arts website, www.ssartcenter.org.

The board has also found a historic building, located at 201 N. College Street, they are working to purchase to provide a permanent home for the SSCA.

"It's all art, it's not just theater, it's not just photography, it's everything, every art you can think of," said board member Luke Church. "We're going to be accenting it in every way possible and having that venue will make it way better for us and easier for the community to go get involved whenever they want to because people don't know where to go and what to do and we're going to provide a spot for that."

The idea for the SSCA was conceived when several board members got together and began talking about how they missed working with the Sager Creek Art Center, which closed about five years ago, Hunter said. Some of the members are more interested in theater, while others are interested in fine art or music. They decided to form the new organization to meet the needs in the community, she said.

In December, SSCA held its inaugural event, a dinner theater performance of It's a Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play, at 28 Springs, according to Jan Lauderdale, board member and John Brown University drama instructor. The event was a huge success and sold out two weeks ahead of time, so an encore performance at the American Legion Community Building was held the following week, she said.

The overwhelming response from the community demonstrates the hunger for the arts in the community, Church said.

"None of us, now that we are board members, can go anywhere without someone asking us about it and so the need is definitely there, the hunger for the arts, not just theater but the arts in general," Hunter said.

The board is also making progress on the technical side of starting an organization. So far, the SSCA has received official recognition from the state and has filed for nonprofit status, but the government shutdown has delayed the results, Hunter said.

The historic building the organization is trying to purchase has a great location along the banks of Sager Creek, within sight of the iconic downtown gazebo in City Park. In the early 1900s it served as a mill and the mill stone is still in the basement, Lauderdale said.

The building's owners have given SSCA 180 days to come up with the $200,000 to purchase it, Hunter said. The organization is working to raise the money, although the delay in receiving nonprofit status caused by the government shutdown makes it difficult for the organization to apply for grants, she said.

David Ellingson, of Ellingson Contracting, has helped with plans to re-purpose the space. During renovations, SSCA hopes to add a story and a new roof and create space for a theater that could host events such as live music, TED talks, National Geographic Slide Shows and themed weddings, as well as gallery space.

"Our goals are to buy the building, renovate it and become a self-sufficient entity so that we can turn around and start giving shows and teaching people for free," Hunter said.

Being involved in creativity is very educational and even healing, Hunter said. The board wants to provide educational opportunities such as camps and classes for young people that open their eyes to the larger possibilities in the world and give students who are not interested in sports something else to be involved in, Hunter, Lauderdale and Church said.

Lauderdale and board treasurer Gary Davidson both said they raised their kids in the Sager Creek Art Center and want those same opportunities to be available to other young people.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for kids who don't fit in sports, especially for kids in middle school," Lauderdale said. "Theater is that outlet, it's a creative outlet for their energies, otherwise they're going to use their energies in negative ways if they don't find something, so I am a firm believer that theater or any of the arts can open doors for them so they have a way to use their energies and excel at something and it doesn't have to be on the playing field."

As a military veteran with PTSD, Hunter said she finds fine art very healing. She said she would love to start an art class for veterans with PTSD. She would also like to see classes on topics such as the business of art and opportunities for single parents.

Although the SSCA has already been able to accomplish a lot without a building, a permanent home is key to moving forward with their plans, Hunter said.

"We're all in love with creativity and what it can do for the community, so anyways, we just kind of got started with the idea and I think we've made really good progress," Hunter said.

More information about SSCA is available on the organization's website, ssartcenter.org and updates about upcoming events will be posted on the SSCA Facebook page.

