FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs girls bowling team picked up its eighth win of the season Thursday, defeating Elkins 1,878 to 1,548 at Ozark Lanes.

Holly Green led the Lady Panthers with a game of 167, while Sydney Smith shot 166 and Tessa Brown 152 and 150.

In junior varsity action, Siloam Springs rolled a team score of 1,504. Elkins did not have a JV girls team.

MaKaylee Reicheneker rolled a 135 for the Lady Panthers.

Elkins won the boys match 2,294 to 2,102.

Nate Wolfe led the Panthers with games of 177 and 172, while Jakob Elledge had a 168.

Siloam Springs won the JV boys game 1,758 to 1,735.

Hunter Guest led the Panthers with a 186, while Broc Hilburn recorded a 180.

SSHS-Har-Ber

The Lady Panthers defeated Springdale Har-Ber and Springdale High in a tri-match on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Siloam Springs finished with 1,775 points, to top Har-Ber's 1,689 and Springdale's 1,579.

Leading Siloam Springs was Hannah Barker with a 155.

Springdale High won the boys match with 2,211 points, while Siloam Springs was second at 2,013 and Springdale Har-Ber third at 1,926.

Ian Williams rolled a 202 to lead the Panthers while Colton Clark finished at 195 and Matt Utz 190 and 174.

SSHS-Gentry

Gentry topped the Siloam Springs bowling teams in a match at Hillside Lanes on Jan. 10.

The Lady Pioneers won the girls match 2,103 to 2,016.

Sydney Smith led Siloam Springs with a 190, while Rhi Spence rolled 167 and Hannah Barker 164.

Gentry won the boys match 2,151 to 1,948.

Leading Siloam Springs were Josh Galkiewicz 191 and Jakob Elledge 178.

SSHS-Clarksville

Both Siloam Springs teams opened the new year with wins against Clarksville on Jan. 8 at Community Bowl.

Siloam Springs won the girls match 1,995 to 1,299.

Shanna Stoll led the Lady Panthers with games of 186 and 169, while Sydney Smith rolled 179 and 166 and Hannah Barker 166 and 158.

Siloam Springs won the boys match 2,184 to 1,365.

Jakob Elledge led the boys with a 195, while Nate Wolfe rolled 190 and Colton Clark 174.

Holiday Tournament

The Siloam Springs boys finished second in the Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27. Rogers Heritage won the boys match with 4,200 points, while Siloam Springs was second with 3,335 and Gentry third with 3,071.

Rolling high scores for the Panthers were Ian Williams at 212 and Josh Galkiewicz at 189.

Siloam Springs was third in the girls match as Heritage placed first at 3,224, followed by Gentry at 3,220 and Siloam Springs 3,179.

Hannah Barker led the Lady Panthers with a 201, while Tessa Brown rolled 189 and 167 and Holly Green 174 and 167.

Up next

The bowling teams return to action on Thursday against Greenwood at Bowling World in Fort Smith.

Sports on 01/23/2019